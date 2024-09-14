HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

