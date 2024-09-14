HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Aflac by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

