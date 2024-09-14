HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

