HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,034 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

