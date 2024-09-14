HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $809,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 245,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 216,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $274.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.49. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

