HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

