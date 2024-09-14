HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 175 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,786,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $878.95 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $889.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $807.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

