HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 214 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,004,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

