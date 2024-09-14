HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 174,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,358,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,235,000 after purchasing an additional 137,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

