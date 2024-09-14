HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on September 30th

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by an average of 77.4% annually over the last three years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $24.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

HCA stock opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.06. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

