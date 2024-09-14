Hedera Price Tops $0.0518 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $25.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00041371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,238 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,238.15095 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05221186 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $27,878,485.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

