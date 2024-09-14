Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138.30 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $138.30 million and $7,645.12 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00006335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,815.01 or 0.99985780 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013439 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.80412291 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $12,837.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.