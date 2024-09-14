Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Hess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. Hess has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hess to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE:HES opened at $128.57 on Friday. Hess has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50.

Hess ( NYSE:HES ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

