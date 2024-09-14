Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

