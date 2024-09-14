Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

