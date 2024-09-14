Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 3.6 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

