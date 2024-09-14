Hop Protocol Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $1.06 million and $20,900.87 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

