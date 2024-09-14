Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 48.1% per year over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

