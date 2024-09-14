Huabao International Holdings Limited (HUIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Huabao International Stock Performance
Shares of HUIHY opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Huabao International has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $15.12.
About Huabao International
