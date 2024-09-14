Huabao International Holdings Limited (HUIHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Huabao International Stock Performance

Shares of HUIHY opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Huabao International has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $15.12.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.

