Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $143,024,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 53.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,984,000 after buying an additional 322,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $404.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.36. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.88.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

