Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Sells $27,982.80 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Humacyte Stock Up 0.4 %

HUMA opened at $5.64 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 232.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $972,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

