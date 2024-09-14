IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP Has $51.46 Million Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP lowered its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480,895 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean comprises 93.6% of IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP owned 1.63% of DigitalOcean worth $51,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 571.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

