IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

IGO Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Featured Stories

