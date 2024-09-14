Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $81,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $251.81 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

