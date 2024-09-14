Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Christina Keller Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,754.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christina Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Christina Keller sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $32,760.00.

Independent Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

