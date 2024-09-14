indie Semiconductor’s (INDI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $771.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,577.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 281,882 shares of company stock worth $1,585,570 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

