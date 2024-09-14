Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.67

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 78516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

