Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Infinera to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

