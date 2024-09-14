INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Trading 1.8% Higher

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.86. 97,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 29,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VATE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in INNOVATE by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,301 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in INNOVATE by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 295,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in INNOVATE by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,740,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

