INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Trading 1.8% Higher

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.86. 97,981 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 29,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter.
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
