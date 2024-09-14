Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

