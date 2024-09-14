Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INVZ. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 338.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

