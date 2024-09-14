Insider Buying: Argent BioPharma Limited (ASX:RGT) Insider Buys 1,258,500 Shares of Stock

Argent BioPharma Limited (ASX:RGT – Get Free Report) insider Roby Zomer bought 1,258,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$503,400.00 ($335,600.00).
Argent BioPharma Stock Performance
Argent BioPharma Company Profile
Argent BioPharma Limited, a drug discovery clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines targeting immunology and neurology worldwide. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SLE Lupus, anti-inflammatory, and SARS COVID-19; and CannEpil, which is in phase I clinical trial for refractory epilepsy and cerebral palsy; and CogniCann, which is in phase I clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia and Alzheimer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argent BioPharma
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Argent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.