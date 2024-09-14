Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $177.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.81.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

