Insider Buying: Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) CEO Acquires $10,300.00 in Stock

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Tassiopoulos acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $10,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Janone Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTS opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06. Janone Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.26.

Janone Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

