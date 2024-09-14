Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,462.50 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $13,462.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,581,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProFrac alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 165,316 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,024,959.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 786,193 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,102,392.57.

On Friday, August 30th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,890.64.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 31,784 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $212,634.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.81. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProFrac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACDC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACDC

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.