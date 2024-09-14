Insider Buying: Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,658.68 in Stock

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $16,658.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at $20,373.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Financial Lp Hrt sold 5,991 shares of Smart for Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $6,470.28.

Smart for Life Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ SMFL opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127,600.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.98. Smart for Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life

Smart for Life Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 18.85% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

