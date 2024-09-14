Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Sells $1,005,870.96 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
AXSM stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
