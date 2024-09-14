Insider Selling: Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Sells £9,322,500 in Stock

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) insider Keith Neilson sold 423,750 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($28.77), for a total value of £9,322,500 ($12,191,055.32).

Craneware Trading Up 0.5 %

CRW opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £787.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,920.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,311.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,268.88. Craneware plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,340.71 ($17.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.81).

Craneware Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $13.00. Craneware’s payout ratio is currently 11,600.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.31) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

