Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells 1,436 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LFUS stock opened at $250.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 399.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 407.9% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

