Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $172.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $184.42. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

