Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,656 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after buying an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HNI opened at $51.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. HNI Co. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 72,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,556,070.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,642,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

