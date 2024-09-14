Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $184.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

