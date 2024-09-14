Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,759 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $46.92 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

