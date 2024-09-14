Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,741 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,405.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group upped their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.