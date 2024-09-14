Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 156.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 67.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.50 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

