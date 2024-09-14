Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $112,464,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Evergy by 781.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,832,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

