Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,814,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after buying an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

