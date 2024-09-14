Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Sinclair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

