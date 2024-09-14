Inspired Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:INSE)

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON INSE opened at GBX 54.10 ($0.71) on Friday. Inspired has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

