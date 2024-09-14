Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 191.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

